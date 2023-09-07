 Virginia
  2020-21 2021-222022-23
Reading 66 73 73
 Writing 69 65 65
 History/social science 54 66 65
 Math 54 66 69
 Winchester Public Schools
  2020-212021-22 2022-23
Reading 62 62 59
 Writing 62 66 62
 History/social sciences 51 62 57
 Math52 58 58
 Frederick County Public Schools
  2020-212021-222022-23
Reading 64 69 66
 Writing 76 67 61
 History/social sciences 65 66 66
 Math 49 60 60
 Clarke County Public Schools
 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23
 Reading 69 74 71
 Writing 76 67 76
 History/social sciences 67 68 67
 Math 52 69 63

