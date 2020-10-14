ABOVE: Nalls Farm Market employee Henry Simmons is shown with some of the huge pumpkins on display at the market east of Berryville on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) Tuesday. The pumpkins (from left) weigh 1,410 pounds, 1,569 pounds, 1,380 pounds and 1,185 pounds. RIGHT: Charlotte Reid, 18 months, of Clarke County, stands with a 1,688-pound pumpkin on display at Nalls Farm Market while visiting with her mother Tuesday. The pumpkin was grown by Kevin Snyder of Grampian, Pa.
