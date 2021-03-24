Group fitness instructors Melissa Astin (left) and Susan Homan lead OneLife Fitness members through two spin classes on Saturday. Each class was 75 minutes long with an angel/devil theme and music playlist. OneLife members purchased a ticket to reserve a bike for the outdoor event. A total of 50 people participated in the two classes, with the money going toward a luncheon for the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. The fire department serves as OneLife’s first responders.
