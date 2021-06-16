ABOVE: Coy Tibbs, 5, of Winchester, barrels face-first into a fountain on the Loudoun Street Mall splash pad Tuesday while playing with friends. RIGHT: Feranda Wattleworth and her 16-month-old daughter, Beatrice, play in the splash pad on the Loudoun Street Mall Tuesday. Wattleworth, from Rockville, Maryland, is in Winchester to visit her father-in-law and Beatrice’s grandfather, who lives in Lake Frederick. Repairs to the popular water feature have been completed and the pad is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
