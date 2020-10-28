ABOVE: While many people decorate the outside of their homes for Halloween, Frederick County resident Sarah Lundgren, who owns a home-staging business called Home Staged Right, decorates the inside of her house for a costume party she hosts each year. She’s seen here holding her chihuahua, Jet, as a ghoul floats over her dining room. Lundgren said it takes her a week or two to decorate, and she adds new items every year. LEFT: Lundgren shows off her fireplace decked out for Halloween. BELOW: Lundgren poses on a staircase adorned with skeletons.
Frederick County resident Sarah Lundgren decorates the inside of her home for Halloween each year for a costume party she hosts for guests.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Sarah Lundgren shows off her fireplace decked out for Halloween.
