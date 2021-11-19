CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three national series in 2022. The on-track activity had been mostly scrapped the last two seasons during the pandemic.
NASCAR traditionally hosted three-day weekends for its races but dropped all qualifying and practice when competition resumed in May 2020 following a 10-week shutdown due to the pandemic. Some practice sessions returned this year, and championship weekend this month at Phoenix was the closest yet to a pre-pandemic schedule.
“We missed seeing cars and trucks on track all weekend long, and so did our fans," said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president for competition. "We worked closely with our broadcast partners, teams and racetracks to create an exciting, unique qualifying format, while keeping several of the efficiencies that helped our entire industry successfully navigate the pandemic.”
NASCAR will use a knockout-style format for qualifying in 2022 that will vary depending on both track type and series. The Cup field be split into two groups for most races and participate in a two-hour practice and qualifying event. NASCAR will class six Cup races, five Xfinity Series races and and eight Truck Series races as “expanded weekends.”
An expanded weekend includes one stand-alone, 50-minute practice. Those will be the only weekends that will feature a practice separate from qualifying.
The Daytona 500 field will be set the same way as always, with the front determined by Feb. 16 time trials. The rest of the starting lineup will be set by the two qualifying races.
The other three superspeedway events, two at Talladega and the August race at Daytona, will not have practice. But the cars will qualify before the race.
China silent on disappearance of tennis player
BEIJING — China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday stuck to its line that it wasn't aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.
Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.” The ministry has consistently disavowed knowledge of the issue since Peng made her accusation more than two weeks ago.
The 35-year-old former top-ranked player in women’s doubles won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Peng also participated in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent with Beijing set to host the Winter Games starting Feb. 4.
Bears linebacker Mack done for season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears' defense took a huge hit Friday when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve due to a foot injury.
Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury. Mack's season ends with six sacks.
Mack’s injury has been a problem since the Bears played Cleveland in Week 3, but he tried to play through it until going to the sidelines for the Oct. 31 game against San Francisco, and hasn't returned.
Steelers without Watt, two other starters for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
The team ruled Watt out Friday after he missed a third straight day of practice due to hip and knee injuries suffered in last week's tie against Detroit.
Pittsburgh also ruled out cornerback Joe Haden and starting left guard Kevin Dotson. Haden is dealing with a foot injury, while Dotson hurt his ankle against the Lions.
Watt is second in the NFL with 12.5 sacks through nine games for Pittsburgh (5-3-1). His last sack — a takedown of Detroit's Jared Goff — could prove costly. Watt laid on the ground for several minutes after dropping Goff.
Rangers manager gets contract extension
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward got a contract extension Friday that goes through the 2023 season and includes a club option for another year after that.
The Rangers before last season had exercised their club option for 2022. Woodward originally got a three-year contract with that option when he became the manager after the 2018 season.
While Woodward is 160-224 overall with the Rangers, with 102 losses last season, the team has been in a rebuilding mode and that included the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Chubb, Mayfield in Browns' lineup for Sunday
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb returned to the Browns in shorts, sleeveless and raring to run.
Cleveland's star back was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday when the Browns host the winless Detroit Lions to begin a crucial three-game stretch.
Chubb tested positive for the virus on Nov. 9 and had to miss last weekend's 45-7 loss to the New England. Now that he's healthy, Chubb said he's prepared to carry the ball as often as the Browns need. “I’m ready for whatever," he said.
Coach Kevin Stefanski also said quarterback Baker Mayfield will start after he sat out one day this week to rest shoulder, foot and knee injuries. On Wednesday, Mayfield said he has never been so “beat up” in his career.
Idaho parts ways with coach Petrino
MOSCOW, Idaho — Paul Petrino will coach his final game with Idaho on Saturday after agreeing to part ways with the school.
Athletic director Terry Gawlik said the school will begin an immediate search to find a replacement for Petrino, who has gone 33-66 during his nine seasons at Idaho.
“We are committed to competing at the top of the Big Sky Conference and the FCS,” Gawlik said. “We will work tirelessly to find a dynamic coach that will lead the Vandals back to the playoffs. Our goals are lofty, and our expectations are high, but we know the Vandal family expects nothing less than championship-caliber football in the Kibbie Dome.”
Petrino’s best season came in 2016, when the Vandals went 9-4 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Colorado State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.