Colin McGuire
James Wood — Senior
Pitcher
Led the area with eight wins and was second with a 1.01 ERA, 68 strikeouts and a 0.88 WHIP. At the plate, was second on the team with a .368 average and 15 RBIs. Was the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year and a First Team All-State selection.
Nick Bell
James Wood — Senior
Pitcher
Had a perfect 7-0 record on the mound and led the area with a 0.89 ERA, 75 strikeouts and a 0.81 WHIP. Drove in 13 runs at the plate. First Team All-State, All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Cam Comins
Millbrook — Senior
Pitcher
Went 6-0 with a 1.96 ERA for the Pioneers. Fanned 51 batters in 35.2 innings and had a 1.12 WHIP. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team Region 4C pick.
John Copenhaver
James Wood — Junior
Catcher
Excellent defensive catcher who also scored 11 runs for the Class 4 semifinalists. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Jared Neal
James Wood — Senior
First base
Led the Colonels with a .380 batting average, 17 RBIs and .482 on-base percentage. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team Region 4C pick.
Ryan Liero
Millbrook — Senior
Second Base
Hit .356 for the Pioneers, while driving in 17 runs, and had a .486 on-base percentage and swiped 11 bases. On the mound, had a 2.23 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team Region 4C pick.
Carl Keenan
Millbrook — Senior
Shortstop
Switch-hitter led the area with a .491 average, 32 runs scored and a .603 on-base percentage. Also stole 16 bases. On the mound, went 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA, 62 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Nate Brookshire
Millbrook — Junior
Third base
Batted .400 and led the area with three homers and 27 RBIs. Scored 23 runs and had a .506 on-base percentage and tied for third with 17 steals. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Kemper Omps
James Wood — Junior
Outfield
Hit .313, while scoring 23 runs, driving in 13 runs and stealing 14 bases for the district champions. Excellent fielder. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Micah George
Millbrook — Junior
Outfield
Second in the area with a .457 batting average, 29 runs scored and a .588 on-base percentage. Added 12 steals and was an outstanding defensive center fielder. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Trey Williams
Sherando — Junior
Outfield
Hit .324 for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 26 runs and finishing second in the area with 19 stolen bases. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team Region 4C pick.
Matthew Sipe
Clarke County — Senior
Utility
Eagles’ shortstop led the area with 22 stolen bases, while topping his team in batting average (.408) and runs (23). Was second on the team with a .483 on-base percentage. Was a First Team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection.
Cole Orr
Sherando — Senior
Utility
Was the Warriors’ ace of the mound and also played second base. Was second in the area with 71 strikeouts. Went 5-4 on the mound with a 3.13 ERA. At the plate, hit .320 and had an on-base percentage of .478. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team Region 4C pick.
Kaplan Ambrose
Handley — Junior
Utility
Hit a team-best .344, while scoring 21 runs and driving in 12. Had a .469 on-base percentage and swiped 13 bases. Also pitched for the Judges. Was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
