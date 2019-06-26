Hunter Entsminger
Sherando — Senior
Pitcher
Compiled a 6-2 mark and four saves on the mound, with a 1.57 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. Playing also in the outfield, he hit .359 with 15 RBIs and scored 20 runs. First team Class 4 All-Northwestern District, first team All-Region 4C and second team All-State as both a pitcher and outfielder. Will attend James Madison on a baseball scholarship.
Jared Tinsman
Sherando — Senior
Pitcher
Compiled a 5-0 record on the mound with a save on the mound for the Northwestern District regular-season champions. Struck out 41 in 46 innings. Was a first team Class 4 All-Northwestern District and a second team All-Region 4C pick.
Jackson Taylor
Clarke County — Junior
Pitcher
Had a 5-2 record with a 2.19 ERA. Struck out 43 batters in 38.1 innings. Also played outfield and hit .359 with 18 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Was a first team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B pick as a pitcher and outfielder. Was a second team All-State pick in the outfield.
Cris Burger
Millbrook — Senior
Catcher
Batted .355, driving in 12 runs and scoring 15. Also swiped seven bases. Was a second team All-Northwestern District selection.
Michael Usa
Sherando — Senior
First Base
Was fourth in the area with a .414 batting average and led the area with 29 RBIs. Led the Warriors with two homers and had a .600 slugging percentage. Also was 3-1 on the mound with a 2.25 ERA. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C selection.
Jack Duvall
Sherando — Senior
Second Base
Tied for fifth in the area with a .403 batting average. Drove in 19 runs and scored 23. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C selection.
Colby Childs
Clarke County — Junior
Shortstop
Compiled a .403 batting average and led the area by belting six homers. Drove in 22 and scored 26 runs. As a pitcher went 5-2 with 49 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. Was a first team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B selection.
Mike Edwards
Clarke County — Junior
Third Base
Tied for second in the area with a .439 average. Was second in the area with 28 RBIs and five homers and had a .773 slugging percentage. Was a first team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection and a second team All-State pick.
Payne Bauer
Sherando — Junior
Outfield
Tied for second in the area with a .439 average. Scored an-area leading 30 runs and drove in 21. Had a .636 slugging percentage. Was a first team All-Northwestern District, All-Region 4C and All-State selection.
Logan Hartigan
Millbrook — Sophomore
Outfield
Compiled a .375 average, was third in the area by scoring 27 runs and drove in 22 runs. Second in the area with 14 steals. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and second team All-Region 4C selection.
Haden Madagan
Millbrook — Senior
Outfield
Compiled a .400 batting average. Drove in 15 runs, scored 16 runs and swiped 11 bases. Also had a 3-1 record on the mound with a 3.57 ERA. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and second team All-Region 4C selection. To play at Shenandoah University.
Jalen Tyson
Millbrook — Senior
Utility
The first baseman led the area with a .441 batting average. Was third in the area with 25 RBIs and belted two homers. Went 2-0 on the mound without allowing an earned run. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C selection. To play at Alderson Broaddus.
Chandler Ballenger
Millbrook — Senior
Utility
Outfielder compiled a .380 batting average during the regular season. Drove in 23 runs and scored 16. Also went 1-1 on the mound. Was a first team All-Northwestern District and second team All-Region 4C selection. To play at Alderson Broaddus.
Logan McGinness
Handley — Junior
Utility
Batted a team-high and was eighth in the area with .397 average. Scored 17 runs and drove in 14.
