Jacob Bell, James Wood, Senior Pitcher
Tommy Downey, Handley, Senior Pitcher
Eamon Juday, Clarke County, Senior Catcher
Colby Monroe, James Wood, Senior Catcher
Danny Lyman, Clarke County, Junior Infield
Daniel Croyle, Millbrook, Senior Infield
John Rosa, Millbrook, Senior Infield
Jacob Stewart, Handley, Sophomore Infield
Nick Mazza, Sherando, Senior Outfield
Web Bentley, Handley, Senior Outfield
Jaden Ashby, James Wood, Freshman Outfield
Cam Mintz, Sherando, Junior Designated hitter
Michael Robertson, Millbrook, Junior Utility
