Jacob Bell, James Wood, Senior Pitcher

Tommy Downey, Handley, Senior Pitcher

Eamon Juday, Clarke County, Senior Catcher

Colby Monroe, James Wood, Senior Catcher

Danny Lyman, Clarke County, Junior Infield

Daniel Croyle, Millbrook, Senior Infield

John Rosa, Millbrook, Senior Infield

Jacob Stewart, Handley, Sophomore Infield

Nick Mazza, Sherando, Senior Outfield

Web Bentley, Handley, Senior Outfield

Jaden Ashby, James Wood, Freshman Outfield

Cam Mintz, Sherando, Junior Designated hitter

Michael Robertson, Millbrook, Junior Utility

— Contact Walt Moody at

wmoody@winchesterstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WinStarSports1

