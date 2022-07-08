Nate Simmons
Millbrook — Senior
Became the first player in school history to win the Northwestern District singles title, losing just one match during the district season. Finished runner-up in the district doubles with partner Adriano Georgiev. Advanced to the Region 4C semifinals in singles and doubles.
John Henry Herrington
Handley — Senior
The Judges’ No. 1 player finished the season with a 13-7 mark in singles and a 15-2 record in doubles. Was district runner-up and a regional qualifier in singles. Teaming with Brendan Love, was district champion and Region 4C runner-up in doubles.
Brendan Love
Handley — Senior
Judges No. 2 player finished the season with a perfect 19-0 record in singles and finished unbeaten for his career in team singles competition. Went 17-1 in doubles, including a district title and a Region 4C runner-up finish with J.H. Herrington.
Nicholas Ryan Herrington
Handley — Senior
The former soccer player made an impact on his only season with the team, rising to No. 3 in the singles lineup. Recorded a 19-1 record in singles, highlighted by a three-set win against Rock Ridge. Had a 12-2 mark in doubles.
Neil Parikh
Hanldey — Senior
Finishing the season at No. 4, Parikh went unbeaten in district action and had a 13-2 overall record in singles. Had a 11-1 mark in doubles and helped provide the clinching point in the 5-3 Region 4C title win over Rock Ridge.
Tommy Reese
Sherando — Junior
Moved up from No. 2 as a sophomore to play the No. 1 singles position for the Warriors. Was a Class 4 Northwestern District semifinalist.
