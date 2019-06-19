Nick Mueller Handley — Senior Compiled a 24-1 record at No. 1 singles and a 20-0 mark at No. 1 doubles for the state champion Judges. Won the Northwestern District and Region 4C titles and was a state semifinalist in singles. Teamed with Jack Volinsky to win the district, region and state titles in doubles. Will play at the University of Richmond.
Jack Volinsky Handley — Senior
Had a 20-1 record (winning 209 of 249 games played) at No. 2 singles and 20-0 mark at No. 1 doubles. Teamed with Nick Mueller to win the Northwestern District, Region 4C and state doubles title, beating the defending state champions from Blacksburg in the semifinals and routing Hanover 6-0, 6-0 in the title match.
Mercer Love Handley — Junior
Compiled a 16-1 mark (winning 171 of 209 games) at No. 3 singles and a 9-1 record with Daniel Botros at No. 2 doubles for the state champions.
Daniel Botros Handley — Sophomore
Compiled an 18-1 mark (winning 202 of 252 games) at No. 4 singles and a 13-1 mark at doubles (including 9-1 at No. 2 doubles with Mercer Love) for the state champions.
James Gullett Handley — Junior Was 20-0 (winning 209 of 233 games) at No. 5 singles and 15-0 in doubles (including 8-0 with Brendan Love at No. 3 doubles). Was part of the clinching matches in the Judges’ victories in the semifinals against Blacksburg and finals against Hanover.
Brendan Love Handley — Freshman Was 14-0 (winning 163 of 198 games) at No. 6 singles and 11-0 in doubles (including 8-0 with James Gullett at No. 3 doubles). Was part of the clinching doubles match in a semifinal win over Blacksburg.
Josh Dalton Millbrook — Senior Was 13-6 at No. 1 singles and went 15-4 in doubles with Drake Wilfong. Was runner-up in singles and doubles in the Northwestern District and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals in singles and doubles. Helped the Pioneers advance to the regional semifinals.
