Nick Bell
James Wood — Junior
Pitcher
Broke school record with 11 wins and 123 strikeouts. Finished 11-3 with a 1.36 ERA. Also drove in 18 runs at the plate. Selected to First Team All-State, All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District.
Jerrod Jenkins
Millbrook — Senior
Pitcher
Went 6-1 with a 1.52 ERA and 88 strikeouts. At the plate, drove in 18 runs and swiped 18 bases. First Team All-Region 4C and C4 Northwestern District. Second Team All-State. Headed to Division I Dallas Baptist.
Colin McGuire
James Wood — Junior
Pitcher
Finished with a 6-2 record, with a 2.67 ERA and 66 strikeouts. At the plate, drove in 21 runs. Selected to Class 4 Northwestern District Second Team.
Carl Keenan
Millbrook — Junior
Catcher
Switch-hitter batted .275, had a .479 on-base percentage and scored 26 runs with 15 stolen bases. Excellent defensive catcher. On the mound was 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 4 saves. Selected First Team All-Region 4C and All-C4 Northwestern District.
David English
Sherando — Senior
First base
Second in the area with a .473 batting average and a .547 on-base percentage. Selected First Team All-Region 4C and All-C4 Northwestern District.
Kaplan Ambrose
Handley — Sophomore
Second Base
Hit a team-best .385 with a .539 on-base percentage and 10 RBIs. Selected to Class 4 Northwestern District First Team and All-Region 4C Second Team.
Bodie Pullen
James Wood — Shortstop
Senior
Broke school record with 35 steals and also led the area with 32 runs. Hit .341 and drove in 16 runs. C4 Northwestern District Player of the Year, Region 4C Co-Player of the Year and Second Team All-State. To play at Shepherd University.
Nate Brookshire
Millbrook — Junior
Third base
Led the area with 3 homers and 25 RBIs. Third in the area with a .429 batting average and was fifth with 23 runs. Selected to First Team All-State, All-Region 4C and All-C4 Northwestern District.
Cordell Broy
Clarke County — Senior
Outfield
Led the area with a .478 batting average, scored 21 runs, drove in 21, had a .568 on-base percentage and swiped 23 bases. First Team All-Bull Run District and Region 2B, Second Team All-State.
Brody Bower
James Wood — Senior
Outfield
Broke school record with 24 RBIs, while hitting a team-leading .378 with 27 runs, 14 stolen bases and a .487 on-base percentage. First Team All-Region 4C and C4 Northwestern District. Second Team All-State. To play at Eastern College.
Jacob Roy
James Wood — Senior
Outfield
Hit .345, scored 22 runs, drove in 13, stole 20 bases, had a .431 on-base percentage and was an excellent defensive center fielder. Selected First Team All-C4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region. To play at Richard Bland.
Ethan Burgreen
Millbrook — Senior
Utility
Pioneers shortstop/pitcher hit .338 with 24 RBIs, 26 runs and 23 stolen bases. On the mound went 6-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 4 saves. Selected Second Team All-District. To play at Shepherd University.
Eli Miller
James Wood — Junior
Utility
Colonels' second baseman came on strong in postseason. Hit .373 with 20 runs, 16 stolen bases and 11 RBIs. Selected Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.