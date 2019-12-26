Payne Bauer
Sherando — Senior
Linebacker
Bauer led the Warriors with 93 tackles, including 41 tackles for a loss. Was second in the area with 12 sacks. Also forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, had two interceptions and blocked two kicks. Was Class 4 Northwestern District Defensive Player of the Year, Region 4C Co-Defensive Player of the Year and VHSL Class 4 first team all-state.
Stephen Daley
Handley — Sophomore
Defensive Line
Despite missing two full games, Daley led the area for the second consecutive season with 14 sacks. Had 64 tackles, including 21 for losses, forced six fumbles and recovered four. Class 4 Northwestern District first team and All-Region 4C second team.
Tyler Duckstein
Millbrook — Senior
Defensive Line
Duckstein racked up 66 tackles, including 5.5 for losses and 1.5 sacks. He batted down two passes. Was selected for Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Skyler Taylor-Goode
Sherando — Senior
Defensive Line
Taylor-Goode was fourth on the Warriors with 50 tackles, including 20 for losses, and had 2.5 sacks. He forced a fumble and had a pass breakup. Selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District first team and All-Region 4C second team.
Grayson Aylestock
Clarke County — Senior
Defensive Line
Aylestock had 56 tackles and three hurries on the season. Was a first team Bull Run District and All-Region 2C selection.
Quinton Newman
Handley — Senior
Linebacker
Newman led the area with 114 tackles, including six for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Chosen to the Class 4 Northwestern District first team and All-Region 4C second team.
Cody Sowers
Clarke County — Senior
Linebacker
Sowers was second on the Eagles and third in the area with 104 tackles. He had two fumble recoveries and defended two passes. Was a first team Bull Run District and All-Region 2C selection.
Jackson Turner
James Wood — Senior
Linebacker
Nicknamed 'Hammer,' Turner was the Colonels' leading tackler with 99. He had two sacks, broke up a pass and had an interception. Was a Class 4 Northwestern District second team selection.
Sam Brumback
Clarke County — Junior
Linebacker
Brumback was second in the area with 113 tackles. Caused and recovered a fumble and defended a pass. Was a second team Bull Run District selection.
Aidan Haines
Millbrook — Junior
Defensive Back
Haines was fourth in the area with 103 tackles and tied for second with five interceptions. He also forced two fumbles and broke up a pair of passes. Was selected for Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Jabril Hayes
Sherando — Senior
Defensive Back
Hayes was third on the Warriors with 62 tackles. Tied for second in the area with five interceptions, returning one for a score, and broke up nine passes. Was selected for the Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Danny Lyman
Clarke County — Senior
Defensive Back
Lyman broke up a whopping 16 passes, picked off four and returned one for a score. Added 27 tackles, forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick. Was selected to the Bull Run and All-Region 2C first teams.
TJ Spain
Millbrook — Senior
Defensive Back
Spain led the area with seven interceptions, taking one back for a score, and broke up 10 passes. He added 49 tackles and a fumble recovery. Was a second team Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Chris Garcia
James Wood — Junior
Punter
Garcia averaged an area best 35.4 yards on his 32 punts. Chosen to the Class 4 Northwestern District first team and All-Region 4C second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.