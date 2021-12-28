Stephen Daley
Handley — Senior
Defensive Line
Daley recorded an area-best 14 sacks, finishing with 50 for his career. Had 84 tackles, 27 for losses, and forced five fumbles. The Winchester Star’s Defensive Player of the Year also won those honors in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C. Was a First Team All-State pick. Headed to Division I Kent State.
Rodd’ney Davenport
Handley — Junior
Defensive Line
Davenport tied for second on the Judges with 84 tackles, was fourth in the area with seven sacks and forced four fumbles. Was a First Team selection in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
Jeremy Burns
Clarke County — Senior
Defensive Line
Burns’ switch to defensive end keyed an Eagles defense that held foes to an area-best 133 yards per game on the ground. Was a First Team selection in the Bull Run District and Region 2B. Had 43 tackles.
Caleb Keefer
James Wood — Senior
Defensive Line
Keefer was seventh in the area with 85 tackles and second with nine sacks. Was a Second Team selection for the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Nas Nix
Handley — Senior
Defensive Line
Nix helped the Judges hold teams to just under 17 points per game on season. Recorded 49 tackles, with an interception and a fumble recovery. Was a First Team selection in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
Aydan Willis
Sherando — Senior
Linebacker
The physical Willis was by far the area’s leader with 145 tackles, including 27 for losses, and added 2.5 sacks. Was a First Team selection in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
Carson Chinn
Clarke County — Freshman
Linebacker
Chinn in his first season made a huge impact by finishing fourth in the area and leading the Eagles with 109 tackles. Was a First Team All-Bull Run District selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick.
Zach Smith
James Wood — Sophomore
Linebacker
Smith was second in the area with 117 tackles, while also contributing three sacks. Was a Second Team selection in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Cordell Broy
Clarke Co. — Senior
Defensive Back
Broy was an excellent cover corner, who could deliver a pop. Tied for second in the area with four interceptions. Was the Bull Run District’s Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Region 2B pick.
Ryan King
James Wood — Senior
Defensive Back
An excellent pass defender and tackler, King led the area with six interceptions and was third with 111 tackles. Was a First Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team pick in Region 4C.
Will Booker
Clarke Co. —Sophomore
Defensive Back
Booker made a big impact on an Eagles defense that held foes to 9 points per game. Tied for second in the area with four interceptions and added 45 tackles. Was a First Team selection in the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
Jaden Ashby
James Wood — Senior
Defensive Back
An excellent cover corner, Ashby usually matched up against the opponent’s best receiver. Tied for second in the area with four interceptions. Was a Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District pick. Recently committed to Division I Southern Utah.
Cordell Broy
Clarke Co. — Senior
Punt Returner
Broy was dangerous every time he touched the ball. Had an average of 29.6 yards on his 10 returns and took a pair back for scores. Was a First Team selection in the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke Co. — Junior
Punter
LeBlanc led the area with a 36.0 average for his 21 kicks. Was a First Team selection in the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
