Malachi Imoh
Handley — Senior
All-Purpose
Imoh, a running back converted to quarterback, led the area and set a school record in rushing (2,003 yards) and scoring (178 points). Rushed for an area-best 29 touchdowns (also a school mark). Also passed for 1,336 yards and 12 TDs. Selected Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year. Was first team all-district and second team All-Region 4C.
Kaden Buza
Millbrook — Senior
Quarterback
Buza passed for a school-record and area-best 2,705 yards. Had 26 touchdown passes (a school record) with just six interceptions. Class 4 Northwestern District first team and Region 4C second team selections.
Darius Lane
Sherando — Senior
Running Back
Lane led the Warriors and was second in the area with 1,626 yards rushing and 162 points. Rushed for 25 scores and also caught 24 passes for 278 yards and two scores. Selected to Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Gavin Evosirch
Millbrook — Senior
Running Back
Evosirch was fourth in the area with 1,031 rushing yards. Scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. Also caught 33 passes for 369 yards and four scores. Selected to Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Peyton Rutherford
Clarke County — Senior
Running Back
Limited to just six games after suffering a season-ending knee injury, Rutherford still topped the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive season with 1,005 yards on just 110 carries. Scored 12 TDs. Also caught 14 passes for 171 yards. Was selected to All-Bull Run first team and to All-Region 2B second team.
Jabril Hayes
Sherando — Senior
Wide Receiver
Hayes led the area with 60 catches. He gained 789 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Was a Class 4 Northwestern District first team selection and an All-Region 4C second team pick.
Jordan Jackson
Millbrook — Senior
Wide Receiver
Jackson led all area receivers in yardage (1,043, a school record) and was second with 49 catches. He scored 10 touchdowns. Selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Jaden Ashby
James Wood — Sophomore
Wide Receiver
Ashby was third in the area with 48 catches and 777 receiving yards. Tied for first with 10 TD receptions. All marks were school records. Was a Class 4 Northwestern District second team selection.
Keith Gouveia
Sherando — Junior
Offensive Line
Gouveia helped the Warriors rush for 2,382 yards on the ground as they overcame injuries to make the Region 4C playoffs. Selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
Tyler Duckstein
Millbrook — Senior
Offensive Line
Duckstein helped the Pioneers average 32.9 points per game during the season. Selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District first team and the All-Region 4C second team.
Zach Harrison
Millbrook — Senior
Offensive Line
Harrison helped the Pioneers average 370.5 yards per game, including 249.5 through the air. Was a Class 4 Northwestern District second team selection.
Solomon Johnson
Handley — Junior
Offensive Line
Johnson helped the Judges rush for 230.3 yards per game. Was a Class 4 Northwestern District second team selection.
Luke Foltz
Handley — Senior
Center
Foltz helped the Judges rack up 361 yards of total offense per game. Was a Class 4 Northwestern District second team selection.
Kellan Dalton
Clarke County — Senior
Placekicker
Dalton made an area-best six field goals (6 of 9, long of 42 yards) and was 42 on 47 for extra points. Was excellent on kickoffs with 48 of his 67 kickoffs going for touchbacks. Was selected to the All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B first teams.
Jaden Ashby
James Wood — Sophomore
Kick Returner
Was an outstanding all-around performer averaging 22.4 yards on eight kickoff returns and 18.1 yards on 12 punt returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.