Stephen Daley
Handley — Senior
Running back
Daley rushed for 1,785 yards and 25 touchdowns, while averaging 10.1 yards per carry in his first season as a featured back. The Winchester Star’s Offensive Player of the Year was also named Northwestern District Offensive POY, All-Region 4C and All-State. Has signed to play at Kent State.
Kyler Darlington
Clarke Co. — Junior
Running back
In his first season as the starter, Darlington racked up 1,292 yards and scored 15 touchdowns for the Eagles. Was named the Bull Run District’s Offensive Player of the Year and was a First Team All-Region 2B selection.
Wes Brondos
James Wood — Senior
Running back
In his first full season as a starter, Brondos was third in the area with 1,128 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns. Was a First Team Class 4 Northwestern District pick and a Second Team Region 4C selection.
Jared Neal
James Wood — Junior
Quarterback
In his first season as a starter, Neal completed 117 of 217 passes for 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns. Was a Second Team selection in the Class 4 Northwestern District
Jaden Ashby
James Wood — Senior
Wide Receiver
Dangerous both catching and running the ball, Ashby had 39 catches for 790 yards and nine touchdowns. Also, carried the ball in the Wildcat formation and end-arounds and had 606 yards and 10 touchdowns. Was second in the area with 150 points. Was First Team in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team in Region 4C.
CJ Standen
Millbrook — Senior
Wide Receiver
Standen led the area with 52 receptions and was the only area receiver to top the 1,000-yard mark with 1,024 yards receiving. Scored seven touchdowns. Was a Second Team pick in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Jacob Duffy
Handley — Senior
Wide Receiver
In his first season, Duffy became a big-play receiver for the Judges. He averaged an area-best 28.2 yards on his 28 catches and tied for the area lead with nine touchdown catches. Was a Second Team pick in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Michael Perozich
Clarke Co. — Senior
Center
Perozich played a big part in the Eagles single-wing attack that averaged 245 yards rushing per game. Was a First Team pick in the Bull Run District and a Second team selection in Region 2B.
Ian Miller
Handley — Senior
Offensive Line
Miller helped pave the way for the Judges to rack up an area best 275 yards rushing per game. Was First Team in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team in Region 4C.
Hunter Franks
James Wood — Senior
Offensive Line
Franks led an offensive line that helped the Colonels rack up 322 yards per game in total offense. Was First Team in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team in Region 4C.
Clay Welsh
Clarke Co. — Senior
Offensive Line
Welsh spurred an offensive line that helped the Eagles’ single-wing control the clock and average 28 points per game. He was a First Team selection in both the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
Markell Harrison
Millbrook — Junior
Offensive Line
Harrison was a key part of an offensive line that allowed quarterback Detric Brown to lead the area with 1,864 yards passing. Harrison was a Second Team pick in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Jaden Ashby
James Wood — Senior
Kick Returner
Most teams tried to kick away from Ashby, but he made them pay when they didn’t. Ashby averaged 41.7 yards in his six kickoff returns and took back two for scores. He was Second Team in the Class 4 Northwestern District, but earned a First Team all-purpose spot in Region 4C.
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke Co. — Junior
Placekicker
LeBlanc converted 37 of his 40 extra points and made 3 of 7 field goal attempts. He also consistently booted his kickoffs inside the 5-yard line. He was a First Team selection in both the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
Cam Sullivan
Sherando — Senior
All-Purpose
Sullivan was versatile as both a running back and receiver. Sullivan came on strong in the Warriors’ playoff run, finishing with 1,016 yards rushing and 9 TDs and averaged 20.8 yards on his 10 receptions. He was a Second Team pick in Region 4C.
