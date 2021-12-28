DL: Jett Helmut, Millbrook, Jr.
DL: Fabian Kimbrough, Sherando, Sr.
DL: Brendan Cassidy, James Wood, Sr.
DL: Trey Kremer, Sherando, Jr.
DL: Clay Welsh, Clarke Co., Sr.
LB: Izayah Arnoux, Handley, Sr.
LB: Aidan Long, Millbrook, Sr.
LB: Alex Barth, Handley, Sr.
LB: Josh Metz, Sherando, Jr.
LB: Dain Booker, Clarke Co., Sr.
DB: Emerson Fusco, Handley, Jr.
DB: Braden George, Millbrook, Sr.
DB: Deonte Trammel, Handley, Sr.
PR: Jaden Ashby, James Wood, Sr.
P: Micah Carlson, Sherando, Fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.