Madison Edwards
Clarke County — Junior
Shortstop
Led the area in batting average (.580), runs (41) and on-base percentage (.649). Voted Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year and named Second team All-State. Verbally committed to James Madison.
Abby Peace
Clarke County — Senior
Pitcher
Led the area in strikeouts (132) and ERA (2.17) and tied for the lead in wins (12). Led the area with 36 RBIs, while hitting .451 with 7 homers. First team All-Region 2B and Bull Run. To play at Potomac State College.
Laken Whipkey
James Wood — Senior
Pitcher
Went 5-3 with a 3.00 ERA. Also drove in 17 runs and had a .456 on-base percentage. First team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.
Sydney Orndorff
James Wood — Junior
Catcher
Hit .343, while leading the Colonels with six homers and 24 RBIs. Was a First Team pick in Region 4C and C4 Northwestern District.
Isabel Hall
Sherando — Senior
First base
Hit .281, smacked three homers and drove in 17 runs. Was first team All-District and Second Team All-Region 4C. To play at Christopher Newport University.
Izzy McKee
James Wood — Junior
Second base
Led Colonels and was fifth in area with .421 average. Drove in 20 runs, scored 24 and belted four homers. Selected to First Team in Region 4C and C4 Northwestern District.
Anna Hornbaker
Clarke Co. — Sophomore
Third base
Hit .304, driving in 18 runs with two homers. Was also 6-0 in the circle with a 2.33 ERA and 71 strikeouts. Was selected First Team in Region 2B and Bull Run District.
Kacie Turner
Clarke County — Senior
Outfield
Hit .348, while scoring 24 runs, stealing 13 bases and driving in 16 runs. Selected First Team All-Region 2B and Bull Run District.
Abby Vadnais
Sherando — Sophomore
Outfielder
Led the area with 18 stolen bases, while hitting .382 with 24 runs and 16 RBIs. Was selected First Team All-Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
Cadence Rieg
James Wood — Sophomore
Outfield
Hit .384, while scoring 17 runs and driving in 16 to go along with two homers. In the circle, was 4-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Was First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
Alexis McFarland
Millbrook — Sophomore
Utility
Pioneers’ shortstop led the area with eight homers, was second with a .486 average, 33 RBIs and 32 runs. Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 4C pick.
Jenna Shull
Handley — Sophomore
Utility
Hit .385 to lead the Judges and was second in the area with a .547 on-base percentage. Handley’s primary pitcher was second in the area with 119 strikeouts. Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District pick.
Kenzie Edwards
Millbrook — Senior
Utility
Pioneers’ catcher hit .351 with six homers, while driving in 23 runs and scoring 27 with a .479 on-base percentage. Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
