Because Berkeley County had too many cases of COVID-19 infections last November, the Martinsburg football team never got the chance to see if it can win its fifth straight West Virginia Class AAA state title. The Bulldogs’ state quarterfinal game with Bridgeport was canceled.
It looks like Martinsburg is ready to start a new streak with the way it’s playing now.
Led by second-year head coach Britt Sherman, the Bulldogs (2-0) opened their season with a 35-21 win over defending Virginia Class 4 state champion Salem. Last week, Martinsburg routed Musselman, which has been one of West Virginia’s top programs in recent years, 56-14.
Simply put, Sherando (0-2) has a tough task heading into tonight’s 7 p.m. road game at Cobourn Field. The Warriors are coming off a 41-14 loss to Jefferson (W.Va.), and they’ve lost four straight and nine of 10 games to the Bulldogs dating back to the 2010 season. Sherando is looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2001.
The Bulldogs are led by Braxton Todd (6 feet, 205 pounds). The running back who has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Bowling Green carried the ball eight times for 180 yards and three touchdowns, one for 89 yards, against the Applemen.
“He’s a very explosive player,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “He’s big, and he’s extremely explosive. He moves extremely well, he makes great cuts and he has good vision. He’s a complete back.”
Martinsburg features two quarterbacks in Ezra Bagent (27 of 40 for 449 yards, two touchdowns and one interception) and Murphy Clement (9 of 11 for 124 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions). Clement also has 22 carries for 176 yards and five TDs.
At receiver, Clement’s brother Hudson has 13 catches for 250 yards and one TD and Roman Pierson has seven catches for 118 yards and one TD.
“They have a lot of receivers on the perimeter that can stretch the field,” Smith said.
Sherando will look to slow down Martinsburg with a defense led by linebackers Aydan Willis (area-best 29 tackles) and Zach Symons (20 tackles).
Martinsburg’s defense includes sophomore defensive lineman Aydin Fleming, who leads the team in tackles this year with 21 after also leading the Bulldogs in that department last year, and linebacker Kam Shallis (15 tackles).
“I think they have a really good defensive line. They play with their hands and they play fast,” Smith said. “And on the back end, their defensive backs can match up and play man coverage pretty well.”
The Warriors’ offense is led by Dylan Rodeffer (20 of 44 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions), AJ Santiago (14 catches, 233 yards, two TDs) and Cam Sullivan (28 carries, 113 yards).
Smith thought the Warriors played much better in the second half against Jefferson, and he hopes his team can build off of that this week.
“I think we just have to compete, and play one play at a time,” Smith said. “I think it’s a total team effort. I think we need to progress as an entire group offensively, defensively and special teams. Getting experience is certainly helpful, and we need to learn how to compete for four quarters.”
