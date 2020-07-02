Clarke County High School baseball coach Mike Smith had planned to spend his summer managing the Winchester Royals in the Valley Baseball League for the second consecutive season.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the VBL’s season and Smith was a free-agent, looking to keep a long streak alive of being involved with summer baseball.
“This is like Year 26 or something. I can’t keep track,” Smith said of his streak. “I was literally mowing and landscaping and thinking, ‘God, somebody call me. Please call my number and say I need you to coach.’ I literally wanted to do something else beside working around the yard. I was going stir crazy.”
Adrian Pullen, who didn’t get a chance to coach in his first season as James Wood’s head coach, answered Smith’s prayer. With five teams as part of his Blue Ridge Generals organization, Pullen needed someone to take charge of the 18U team, with a caveat.
“Kind of out of the blue, he reached out to me and said, ‘Would you be interested in coaching the 18U team since the Valley League was canceled,’” Smith recalled in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I said, ‘Of course. That sounds good.’ But, it was up to me to basically go out and find players. That’s what I did. I found a good group of young men from all over the place, so to speak. We’ve meshed well together. We’re playing well and are winning games.”
Smith is no stranger recruiting players. Much of his time before the Valley Baseball League season begins is spent looking for talent to play the summer with the Royals.
“It’s funny. It’s almost like running a Valley League team,” Smith said. “I’ve reached out to some players when I know I’m short two or three guys for a tournament. I’ve talked to my coaching colleagues and have gotten players that way. It’s kind of the same thing. If somebody goes down to an injury, I have to reach out and find a replacement. So far, it’s with guys that I know and trust me with their kids and it’s really worked out well.
“The Valley League gave me more time,” Smith added. “I started that in September and I’m finishing that up sometimes in April. It’s literally that long. This one was, ‘It’s three weeks. Find your guys.’”
Smith didn’t have to go far to land the bulk of his roster. He’s got five of his Clarke County players — Colby Childs, Jack Taylor, Jonah Cochran, Matt Williams and Ryan Miller. They are joined by Trevor Wright (Millbrook) and Daniel Copenhaver (James Wood).
He turned to legendary Jefferson (W.Va.) coach John Lowery, who Smith once coached for and is related to by marriage, and got multiple players. Players also have come from Moorefield (W.Va.), Loudoun County High School, Martinsburg and Stuarts Draft. To prove he holds no grudge, Smith has Henry Cooke, whose three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh helped Stuarts Draft rally to an extra-inning win over the Eagles in the regional playoffs two years ago, on the roster.
“I’ve got a melting pot man,” Smith said. “It’s good. They are good kids and are good players.”
The idea is to provide a place for several graduates who are headed to college — like Childs (Hood), Taylor (Potomac State), Williams (Shepherd), Miller (Eastern Mennonite) and Copenhaver (Potomac State) — and to hopefully attract interest for others.
Smith says he has been very impressed with Wright, who was hoping to be a first-year starter as a senior at Millbrook this past spring. Several 2021 graduates are also looking to attract the attention of college coaches.
Those players are getting an opportunity to play in weekend tournaments and during the week against other 18U teams around the area. On Tuesday, the Generals took on the Winchester Renegades, which has many of the players who were slated to play for Winchester Post 21 before the American Legion baseball season was canceled.
For an example, Blue Ridge is slated to play in a tournament at West Virginia University this weekend, play area opponents, including Martinsburg next week, and play in a tournament at Eastern Mennonite on the weekend.
“It’s one of those schedules that can change in a minute,” Smith said. “I’m picking up games left and right.”
Smith said the season will likely last to the first week of August when some of his players have to get ready to leave for college.
“It’s basically by the seat of your pants,” he said. “I’m on Twitter trying to promote it. People are retweeting it saying, ‘We need games or we need arms for the weekend.’ That’s just how it is right now. We’re taking whoever will play us.”
Smith feels blessed to have a home to play games. The Generals have home games at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
“We’ve been very fortunate to play our games at the old Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy field,” he said. “We are not allowed at any high school fields, yet. We’re getting close, but not yet. We took that facility over and spent a couple of weeks maintaining it. … It’s actually not bad. We’re very fortunate to have that field.”
And he says the players also grateful to have an opportunity to play ball. The Generals are 2-2-1 so far.
“Oh my goodness, they are excited,” Smith said. “Some of these games, I’m running them like a scrimmage so to speak. I’m running guys in and out. I’m letting everybody hit. I’m keeping them on pitch counts so that we can have enough pitching to go through a whole tournament weekend. They have no problem with what I am doing. The parents are excited about being out there. Believe me, it’s a good thing.”
