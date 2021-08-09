WINCHESTER — Steve Arpin dominated from start to finish to capture the Donnie Smith Memorial at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Arpin, starting on the outside pole for the Mid-Atlantic Modified Series event, dove into the first corner and took the lead on Lap 1. Even with a caution, he’d pull away and finish with a half-track lead over the 30-car field. Current points leader Mike Altobelli Jr. got past Mike Franklin on Lap 5 and held second place from there. Keith Jackson, Franklin and Cody Williams rounded out the Top 5.
In the evening’s first event, outside pole sitter Walter Crouch took the lead on Lap 1 coming out of Turn 2 against Tony Catlett in the Pure Stock Division. From there the race was for second place. Mike Grady Jr. and Catlett battled side-by-side in the final laps with Grady taking the runner-up spot. Rob Nichols and Dylan Rutherford were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the Limited Late Model, early leader Brad Omps brought out an early caution after suffering a flat left-rear tire. Kyle Lear would win a pair of battles to take the victory, first fending off Justin Fulton and later James Lichliter, who placed second. Gerald Davis, Austin Stover and Craig Parrill completed the Top 5.
In the Crate Late Model Division, Scott Sweeney Jr. won his first career feature at the speedway. Sweeney led from start to finish, building up a straightaway lead over second-place Tyler Hoy. Hoy would finish in the second position. Mike Franklin, Bubby Tharp Jr. and Steven Payne rounded out the Top 5.
In the Enduro Division, pole sitter Jason Wilkins and Cody Sumption battled early with Wilkins spinning out on Lap 7. Sumption would cross the finish line first, but lost the event on a technical infraction. Dylan Rutherford was declared the winner, followed by Jack Gose, Wilkins, Sam Hoffman and David Barb.
