WINCHESTER — Ashburn Post 2001 scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 5-4 victory against Winchester Post 21 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday at R. Charles Hott Field.
The Knights strung together five hits after a leadoff walk in the key outburst to take a 5-1 lead. Post 21 scored single runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh to close to within a run, but Ashburn got a strikeout with the potential tying run at second base to end the game.
Frankie Ritter went 4-4, including a pair of doubles, to lead Post 21's 10-hit attack. Daniel Croyle (two runs) and Chandler Ballenger (two RBIs) added two hits each. Tanner George allowed one hit, walked two and struck out two over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for Post 21 (9-8-3).
Ben Williamson (double), Billy Adkins (double, 2 runs) and Logan Yi had two hits apiece for Ashburn (10-3).
