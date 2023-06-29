HARRISONBURG — Former James Wood High School and current Shenandoah University standout Jacob Bell threw seven strong innings to lead the Winchester Royals to an 8-2 rout of Harrisonburg in Valley Baseball League action on Friday night.
Bell (2-1) allowed just one run and six hits in his seven-inning stint, with a walk a two strikeouts. He lowered his season ERA to 2.94.
Bell was staked a a lead before took the mound as the hot Winchester offense scored in three of its first four trips to the plate.
In the top of the first inning, Jancarlos Colon led off with a walk and eventually scored on Josh Hogue's single. Camden Jackson would later score on a sacrifice fly by former Millbrook High School standout Chandler Ballenger to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.
Winchester (12-8) tacked on two more runs in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Jaxon Holder smacked a two-run single to score Hogue and Ballenger to make it 4-0.
The lead expanded to 8-0 after a four-run fourth. Cade Hamilton and Colon belted back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Ballenger would add an RBI single and Jacob Bennett notched a sacrifice fly before Holder ended the outburst with an RBI double.
Michael Harpster tossed a perfect eighth inning, striking out two, before Harrisonburg (12-9) loaded the bases with one out against Jake Andrews in the bottom of the ninth. The Turks scored a run on a wild pitch before Andrews got out of the jam with an infield pop-up and a strikeout.
Led by Ballenger's 3-for-3 night, the Royals racked up 13 hits. Holder, Colon and Hamilton each had two hits. Eight of the nine starters had at least one hit.
