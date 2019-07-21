WINCHESTER — Wesley Bonebrake scored his first win of the season in Saturday's 20-lap Limited Late Model headliner at Winchester Speedway. The triumph made the former track champion the fifth different winner this season in the class.
Bonebrake drew the second starting spot for the feature and would lead all 20 laps in a race that was cleanly run. Points leader Derick Quade charged from seventh to challenge Bonebrake late in the race, but could not make the pass. Scott Sweeney, Brad Omps and Justin Dillman rounded out the Top 5.
Justin Cullum scored his first career Winchester feature win in the 20-lap Mid Atlantic Modified contest. Cullum took the lead from series rookie Cody Williams on the 12th lap and cruised from there. Mike Corbin rallied from an early race spin to take third. Keith Reed and Cody Oliver followed.
Former track champion Logan Roberson grabbed the lead on the first lap and drove away from the field to score his fourth Winchester feature win in the 25-lap "Chuck Brannon Memorial" RUSH Crate Late Model event. Al Shawver Jr. took second in the event, which was made up from earlier in the season. Jakob Piper, Steve Lowery and Levi Crowl rounded out the Top 5.
In support class action, Chris Sumption drove to his second consecutive win and fourth triumph of the season in the 15-lap Pure Stock feature. Jeremy Tinsman, Jerry Jenkins Jr., Buddy Wilson and Mike Grady Jr. completed the Top 5.
Austin Nichols won his fourth race of the season the 15-lap Enduro Stock main. Cody Sumption, Chad Brill, Aaron Drummond and Jason Wilkins rounded out the Top 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.