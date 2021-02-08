ELKTON — Division I recruit Tyler Nickel and his teammates proved too tough for Clarke County to handle as the Eagles fell 76-43 against East Rockingham in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday.
Nickel had 14 points in the first half as East Rockingham (7-2) built a 41-24 halftime lead. The 6-foot-7 junior, who has received 14 scholarship offers from Division I schools, finished with 26 points and seven rebounds. East Rockingham, a state semifinalist last season, also got 16 points from Cooper Keyes.
Luke Lyman netted 14 points to lead the Eagles (3-7), who suffered their sixth consecutive loss. Matthew Sipe added 11 points and Caleb Childs had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.