Clarke County had three players selected to the All-Bun Run District volleyball teams, which were announced Friday.
Senior outside hitter Bella Stem and junior defensive specialist Natalia Rodriguez were chosen to the First Team by the Bull Run coaches. In the regular season, Stem led all area players with 285 kills and added 43 aces. Rodriguez was fourth among area players with 230 digs.
Senior Abby Peace was selected to the Second Team. Peace had 189 kills and was second in the area with 70 blocks in the regular season.
Luray’s Jaidyn McClung received the Player of the Year honor.
