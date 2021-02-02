Clarke County High School updated its football schedule on Tuesday, adding a game with Madison County and dropping one against East Rockingham.
Clarke County originally had been scheduled to open the season against East Rockingham on Feb. 22, but that game has been altered because East Rockingham will not compete against any Bull Run District teams in the upcoming VHSL fall season that starts at the end of February.
Clarke County will now face Madison County twice. The Eagles open at Madison County on Feb. 26 and also host the Red Raiders to close out the season on April 1.
Clarke County has also shuffled some of the other games on its previously released schedule. The Eagles now host Stonewall Jackson (Senior Day) on March 5, travel to Page County on March 12, host Strasburg on March 19 and play at Luray on March 26.
All of the games are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
