Clarke County High School’s Madison Toone and her older brother Justin Toone were each named Region 2B Soccer Players of the Year in voting that was announced on Friday.
Madison Toone, a freshman forward, led seven Eagles on the girls’ First Team. Emma Massanopoli (Sr., midfield), Maya Marasco (Jr., midfield), Alison Sipe (Sr., defense), Lily Suling (Fr., defense), Emma Rogers (Jr., keeper) and Sophia Deem (Sr., at-large) joined Toone on the 16-player First Team. Rebecca Camacho-Bruno (Jr., forward) and Campbell Neiman (Fr., at-large) made the Second Team.
Justin Toone, a senior forward, is joined by seven teammates on the 16-player boys’ First Team. Brendan Haun (Sr., forward), Chris LeBlanc (So., midfield), Charlie Frame (Fr., midfield), Leo Morris (So., midfield), Caleb Neiman (Jr., defense), Jesus Ramirez (Jr., defense) and Oakley Staples (So., at-large) also earned First Team selections. Harim Torres (Jr., forward), Ian Waldner (So., forward) and Joseph Ziercher (Fr., at-large) received Second Team honors.
