Clarke County High School seniors Kyler Darlington and Cordell Broy were selected the Bull Run District’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, as the league announced its All-District football selections on Monday.
Broy made the First Teams in three positions, including two on defense. He was selected as a defensive back and punt returner on defense and a kickoff returner on offense.
Darlington was selected at running back and was one of five Eagles on the First Team offense. In addition to Broy, Darlington was joined by senior center Michael Perozich, senior offensive lineman Clay Welsh and junior placekicker Chris LeBlanc.
Welsh (defensive line) and LeBlanc (punter) were also selections to the First Team defense. Senior defensive end Jeremy Burns, freshman linebacker Carson Chinn, sophomore defensive back Will Booker and senior all-purpose Dain Booker also made the First Team.
The Eagles had four Second Team picks. Senior offensive lineman Roger Tapscott, running back Broy and all-purpose Matthew Sipe made the offense, while senior defensive lineman Trace Mansfield was chosen for the defense.
Clarke County (9-1) hosts East Rockingham (4-5) in the Region 2B quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.