Clarke County senior forward Caleb Neiman was selected Player of the Year and the Eagles’ Patrick Casey received Coach of the Year honors for Class 2 boys’ soccer by the Virginia High School League in voting announced on Wednesday.
Neiman was joined by four teammates on the First Team and two more on the Second Team as the state champions dominated the VHSL voting.
Neiman led the area with 45 goals and added 11 assists this season. He scored the eventual game-winner in the Eagles’ 3-2 triumph over Glenvar in the Class 2 title game.
Also selected to the First Team were seniors Menes Ajyeman (midfield) and Jesus Ramirez (defense) and juniors Joseph Ziercher (defense) and Leo Morris (at-large). Ajyeman netted 15 goals and led the area with 28 assists. Morris contributed 17 goals and had 11 assists. Ramirez and Ziercher led a defense that recorded 19 shutouts. Ramirez had three goals and two assists, while Ziercher had two goals and two assists.
Casey led the Eagles to the Bull Run, Region 2B and state tile, the Eagles’ first since 2006. Clarke County finished with a perfect 24-0 season.
Junior Chris LeBlanc (forward) and sophomore Charlie Frame (midfield) were Second Team selections. LeBlanc was second on the squad with 18 goals, while adding 12 assists. Frame, one of just three sophomores honored on the VHSL teams, had nine goals and nine assists.
