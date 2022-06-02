HIGH POINT, N.C. — Clarke County graduate Colt Webb won his first start of the year on Wednesday for the High Point Rockers of the 10-team professional baseball Atlantic League.
A 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-hander who recently finished a standout career at the University of Charleston in West Virginia, Webb pitched six innings and allowed one earned run, four hits and no walks and struck out three batters as High Point defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-1 at Truist Point. Heading into Thursday, the Rockers had the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 27-9.
“I was nervous, a little jittery at the start but I tried not to show it,” said Webb (1-0) in a news release. “I didn’t think I’d be competing in baseball after college. I wasn’t sure what to expect but these guys have been awesome. They’ve taken me in and it’s been great.”
Wednesday was Webb’s second appearance overall. He pitched an inning in relief last week during High Point’s visit to Charleston.
In college, Webb went 28-14 in his career and 9-2 mark in 2022. In 92.1 innings this year, he had a 2.92 ERA and recorded 102 walks against 25 strikeouts. Webb helped Charleston to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional title game and earned National Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing a seven-inning no-hitter against Davis & Elkins on April 16, when he struck out seven batters and walked two.
Webb was a First Team All-Mountain East Conference selection in both 2021 and 2022.
Softball: Page County 3, Clarke County 2SHENANDOAH — Top-seeded Page County rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to end Clarke County’s season in the Region 2B softball semifinals on Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (18-6) had led from the start after scoring two runs in the first inning. Madison Edwards doubled to lead off the game. After a walk, a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, Ellie Taylor and Haley Farmer smacked back-to-back RBI singles to give Clarke County a 2-0 lead.
Abby Peace held the Panthers to Baillee Gaskins’ RBI single in the third until the final inning. Leadoff batter Marissa Monger reached on an error and was bunted to second. Jocelyne Rinker followed with an RBI double to center field to tie the score and Page County walked off the win as Kirsten Hensley smacked an RBI single.
Edwards and Taylor had two hits each for the Eagles, who left eight runners on base including three in the top of the seventh. In 6.1 innings, Peace allowed eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Jenkins also allowed eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. The Panthers (16-7) will host No. 2 East Rockingham, an 11-1 winner over Buckingham, in the regional final on Friday.
Hendrick to field Xfinity teams at road coursesMADISON, Ill. — Hendrick Motorsports will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time in more than a decade when it fields cars later this year at Road America, the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen.
The team said Thursday that defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will drive the No. 17 car July 2 at Road America. Alex Bowman will take the wheel July 30 in Indianapolis and William Byron on Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen.
The idea is to give the three Cup regulars, who have 17 combined Xfinity wins, more experience on road courses.
“Our drivers are always looking for more opportunities to compete,” Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews said. “We believe the additional road-course experience on Saturdays will translate well to Sundays.”
The last time Hendrick Motorsports entered a lower-tier Xfinity race was Feb. 14, 2009, when Tony Stewart drove to the win at Daytona in what was then the Nationwide Series. Stewart finished eighth the following day in the Daytona 500.
Crew chief Kevin Meendering is overseeing the three-race effort for Hendrick Motorsports, which has 26 wins in the Xfinity Series and captured the 2003 title with Brian Vickers. It was Meendering who led Elliott Sadler with JR Motorsports to three straight top-five finishes in the season standings, including the 2017 regular-season championship.
Rossi to leave Andretti’s IndyCar teamAlexander Rossi on Thursday at last confirmed he’s signed a multiyear deal to drive for Arrow McLaren SP beginning next season after a seven-year run with Andretti Autosport.
Rossi’s departure had been widely speculated since April, although both the American driver and Michael Andretti insisted they had an exclusive negotiating window in which Rossi could not even speak to any other teams.
It contradicted Andretti’s February admission that he’d only hold Rossi to that clause “unless he finds something else.” Rossi, it turned out, had indeed decided to leave Andretti even before the start of the IndyCar season and the Thursday confirmation was made possible when Andretti announced a day earlier that Kyle Kirkwood would drive Rossi’s No. 27 next season.
Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016 with Andretti and seven total races. The Californian is winless since 2019.
Golfer Bryant dies in vehicle crashPOLK CITY, Fla. — Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.
Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.
Bryant’s career was marked by humility and perseverance, and he was awarded the Ben Hogan Award by the Golf Writers Association of America in 2006 for staying active in golf despite physical setbacks.
Nothing could top his 2005 season. He held off Fred Couples to win the Memorial and at the Tour Championship to end the year, he opened with a 62 and went wire-to-wire, winning by six shots over Woods.
