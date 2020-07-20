DAYTON — Clover Hill erupted for six runs in the fourth inning and cruised to an 11-1 romp in eight innings against the New Market Shockers in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Sunday at Buck Bowman Park.
Leading 1-0, the Bucks chased New Market starter Hunter Entsminger in the fourth. Clover Hill amassed six runs on four hits, two errors, two walks and a hit batsman in the key outburst.
The Shockers' lone run came in the top of the sixth as Frankie Ritter walked, moved to second on a balk and scored on Henry Delavergne's RBI single.
Grant Thopmson led New Market with two hits. The Shockers committed four errors in the contest.
Nick Corbin, a Bridgewater College pitcher, tossed the first six innings to earn the win. Corbin allowed seven hits, while walking one and striking out four. Tyler Bocock (Stetson) had two hits and a solo homer for the Bucks.
The victory moved Clover Hill into a second-place tie with New Market as both teams are now 9-5 on the season. Broadway (11-4) leads the league.
Later this week, New Market plays at Montezuma (today), at Elkton (Wednesday), hosts Montezuma (Friday), hosts Stuarts Draft (Saturday) and plays at Broadway (Sunday). All of those games are 7:30 p.m. starts.
The Shockers' regular season then concludes July 28 at Clover Hill at 7:30 p.m. The playoffs will follow.
