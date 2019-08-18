WINCHESTER — Taylor Farling and Andrew Yoder scored Mason-Dixon Series Limited Late Model victories on Saturday night at Winchester Speedway.
In the 30-lap makeup race, Kenny Yoder and James Lichliter exchanged the lead during the early stages before Farling, who started fourth, charged. Farling made a pass for the lead on Lap 26 and pulled away for the win. Wesley Bonebrake, D.J. Myers, Rodney Walls and Andrew Yoder rounded out the Top 5.
Brad Omps and Bonebrake started on the front row in the regularly scheduled event. Farling, starting sixth charged to the lead, but Andrew Yoder pulled ahead with a pass on Lap 8 and held off the field from there. Lichliter placed second, with Bonebrake, Dale Murphy and Omps completing the Top 5.
Cody Williams earned his first win in the regularly scheduled 20-lap Mid-Atlantic Modified event. Ray Kable, Josh Hughes, Cody Oliver and Tommy Whitt rounded out the Top 5. In the makeup Modified event, Mike Corbin took the win, followed by Kable, Brad Kling, Justin Collum and Williams.
Chris Sumption won the 15-lap Pure Stock race. Rob Nichols, Jeremy Tinsman, Craig Parrill and Buddy Wilson completed the Top 5.
Gene Wilson captured the 15-lap UCar event, followed by Jeff Wilkins, Billy Smith, Kevin Oates and Allen Griffith.
