WINCHESTER — Trevor Feathers captured the second leg of the Clash For Cash Series event Saturday at Winchester Speedway.
Allan Brannon and Justin Weaver led the 17-car Late Model field to the green with Brannon taking the top spot into Turn 1. Feathers moved into second before a caution flew on Lap 11.
Feathers made the pass on Brannon on Lap 16. Several more cautions would fly before the checkered flag after Lap 35, but Feathers dominated after each restart. Brannon, Weaver, Kyle Lee and Horst rounded out the Top 5.
Mike Franklin picked up his second win of the season in the 20-lap Rush Crate Model event. Franklin started on the poll and led all 20 laps. Levi Crowl placed second, followed by Micheal Ott, Logan Roberson and Ronnie Martin in the 18-car field.
Mike Corbin started from the pole and captured the 20-lap Mid-Atlantic Modified main. Brad Kling, Ray Kable, Rick Hulson and Mark Jones rounded out the Top 5 in the 19-car field.
Buddy Wilson took the crown in the 15-lap Pure Stock main event. Craig Parrill, Chris Sumption, Ethan Ours and Jeremy Tinsman followed in the 15-car field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.