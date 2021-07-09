NEWPORT NEWS — Five Shenandoah University baseball players, including three former Sherando High School standouts, earned All-State honors in selections announced this week by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Rising junior Colby Martin was named Player of the Year. Martin hit an ODAC-best .482 with eight homers and 55 RBIs. The second baseman also stole 25 bases and had three saves on the mound.
Martin is joined on the First Team by rising senior third baseman Pearce Bucher and senior first baseman Keegan Woolford. Bucher, a former Sherando star, hit .375 with four homers and 40 RBIs. Woolford, the school’s all-time home run leader, belted 14 homers, while hitting .329 with 57 RBIs.
Former Warriors Frankie Ritter and Tad Dean, both rising seniors, made the Second Team. Ritter, a shortstop, hit .370, with eight homers, 44 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Dean, a left-handed starting pitcher, was 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA.
