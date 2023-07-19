FRONT ROYAL — Front Royal scored two runs on a groundout in the bottom of the 10th inning as Winchester wasted a big offensive night by Jacob Bennett in the Royals' 8-7 Valley Baseball League loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Trailing 6-3, Front Royal scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score.
After Winchester failed to score with runners on second and third and one out in the top of the ninth, the contest went to extra innings.
With a baserunner starting at second in the 10th, Winchester took a 7-6 lead. Chandler Ballenger moved up to third on Evan Smith's sacrifice bunt and scored on an RBI single by Chris Schoeller.
With Brody Black at second to start the bottom of the inning, Winchester reliever Reid Bowyer walked Brock Mercado, who was trying to bunt, on four pitches. Both Black and Mercado moved up on a bunt from Daniel Stephens and the Royals walked Blaze O'Saben intentionally to load the bases.
Hayden Harris then hit a chopper that Winchester second baseman Schoeller ranged to his left, spun around and threw to first to get the out as Black scored. Taking off from second, Mercado surprised the Royals as he never stopped running and scored without a throw from first baseman Ballenger.
With the score 1-1, Bennett gave the Royals the lead in the third by blasting a three-run homer. Front Royal crawled within 4-3, but Bennett smacked a two-run single in the seventh to make it 6-3.
Bennett, who also doubled in the ninth, finished 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs. Jack Hay added two hits and scored twice. Nickolas Gnardellis also had two hits for Winchester (21-16).
O'Saben (three runs, 2 RBIs) and Stephens (2 runs, RBI) each had three hits, including two doubles, for the Cardinals (18-20).
Winchester starter Jacob Bell allowed five hits and three runs over five innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Former Millbrook High School standout Carl Keenan had two walks in his first game with the Royals.
