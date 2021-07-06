WINCHESTER — Front Royal overcame an early 5-1 deficit with back-to-back big innings to score a 14-9 victory over Winchester in Valley Baseball League action Monday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Royals (11-13) had grabbed a 5-1 lead thanks to five-run third inning. Will Long’s two-run double highlighted that outburst. Austin Bulman and Cristopher De Guzman added RBI singles in the inning.
But Front Royal (10-15) chased Royals’ All-Star pitcher Kenneth Quijano in the fifth. Kasey Caras led off the inning with a solo homer and the Cardinals would go on to amass seven hits in the inning. Quijano, who entered the contest with a 1.17 ERA, allowed seven hits, five runs and a walk while striking out five in 4.1 innings.
The Cardinals blew the game open with seven runs in the top of the sixth. Front Royal had just three hits in the inning, but took advantage of five walks and an error. Trent Jeffcoat had two hits in the inning, including a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Trailing 14-6, the Royals took advantage of two errors to score three times in the bottom of the ninth before Front Royal closed out the contest.
Long (solo homer, 3 runs, 4 RBIs) and Bulman had two hits apiece for the Royals, while Nate Furman (triple) scored a pair of runs.
Jeffcoat had a huge night for the Cardinals, going 5 for 6 and scoring three runs. Front Royal racked up 16 hits and took advantage of 10 walks in the contest. Reliever Dylan White (1-2) allowed two hits, a run and struck out six over five innings to earn the win.
