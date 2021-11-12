Former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech star Erick Green has agreed to a contract with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to published reports.
Green, 30, who spent time in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, has primarily played on foreign soil throughout his career. He previously has played for teams in Turkey, Greece, Spain, Italy and China.
Green had a short stint in China in the 2019 season, playing four games for the Fujian Sturgeons before coming to an agreement for a buyout that December after the team had too many foreign players on the active roster. Green averaged 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his four games.
“China’s really cutthroat,” Green told The Winchester Star in 2020 after leaving the Sturgeons and signing a contract to play in Spain. “They always bring players in and out if you’re not winning. I felt like I was really playing well and had some good games, but at the end of the day, we weren’t winning. They have so much money over there that they can keep bringing people in.”
Last season, the 6-foot-3 guard played for Bahcesehir Koleji in Turkey. He averaged 21.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game in the last Eurocup. During the regular season, he averaged 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 25 games.
The Golden Bulls were one of the top teams in the China Basketball Association last season, finishing with a 41-11 record in the regular season. They stumbled in the postseason going 1-2 in the playoffs.
