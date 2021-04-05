WARRENTON — Austin Smith’s 11-over round of 82 led Handley as the Judges earned a Region 4C berth by finishing second in the Class 4 Northwestern District golf tournament at Fauquier Springs Country Club on Monday.
Handley, which landed its first team regional spot since 2009, shot a score of 350 at the par-71 layout. Kettle Run was the easy winner with a 324 total and Fauquier was a distant third behind the Judges at 377. Liberty (397) and Culpeper County (515) rounded out the scoring.
Smith’s round tied for third place individually. Kettle Run’s Ben Gray (74) was medalist by seven strokes over teammate Joey Shull (81). Rounding out the Handley scorers were: Jack Thome 85, Bobby Kaniecki 91 and Sam Thome 92.
Kettle Run and Handley advance to the Region 4C tournament on April 12 at Fauquier Springs.
