BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Led by medalist Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley placed second in the tight 10-team Berkeley Springs Invitational at Cacapon State Park Resort course on Thursday.

Washington (W.Va.) won with a team score of 332. Handley (333) was second and James Wood (334) was third.

Fitzsimmons fired a 5-over 77 to pace the Judges. Sam Thome (82) joined Fitzsimmons on the seven-player all-tournament team. Jackson Bouder (84) and Dash Fitzsimmons (90) rounded out the Handley scorers.

James Wood’s scorers were: Brayden Rockwell (80) and Zach Woskobunik (83), who both made the all-tournament team, Braeden Crawford (85), and Drake Reese and Jake Bursey, who both shot 86.

— Compiled by Walt Moody 

