BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Led by medalist Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley placed second in the tight 10-team Berkeley Springs Invitational at Cacapon State Park Resort course on Thursday.
Washington (W.Va.) won with a team score of 332. Handley (333) was second and James Wood (334) was third.
Fitzsimmons fired a 5-over 77 to pace the Judges. Sam Thome (82) joined Fitzsimmons on the seven-player all-tournament team. Jackson Bouder (84) and Dash Fitzsimmons (90) rounded out the Handley scorers.
James Wood’s scorers were: Brayden Rockwell (80) and Zach Woskobunik (83), who both made the all-tournament team, Braeden Crawford (85), and Drake Reese and Jake Bursey, who both shot 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.