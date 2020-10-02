WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University men’s basketball coach Adam Walsh has added Travion Kirkendoll to his coaching staff.
Kirkendoll, who played for Walsh for three seasons at Centenary College (La.), comes to the Hornets after one year as an assistant coach at his alma mater. Prior to that, the Louisiana native played one season of professional basketball in Saudi Arabia.
At Centenary, Kirkendoll was a three-time first team All-SCAC pick and the school’s Athlete of the Year for 2016-17. He finished as the Gents’ No. 5 all-time leader in scoring and steals.
“I am so excited to have Travion join our family here at Shenandoah,” Walsh said in a news release. “He is family and he knows what we are about. Having provided him a platform as a player in which he flourished, I am thrilled to help him take this career step. Travion is a man of faith and high character who will be an amazing mentor to our student-athletes both on- and off-the-court.”
