Former Handley and Wofford College standout Cameron Jackson recently completed his first professional season in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga League where his Ludwigsburg team placed second in the playoffs.
Ludwigsburg qualified for the final playoff series and advanced through the quarterfinals and semifinals before falling 2-0 against Alba Berlin in the title series. Alba won 88-65 in the opener and held on for a 75-74 triumph in the final game.
Jackson, a 6-foot-8 center, did not play in the finale. He had three points, a rebound and an assist in the opening game of the final series. He also did not play in one of the semifinal games against Ulm.
Joining the team after playing nine games for Syntainics MBC in the BBL, Jackson averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12 games with Ludwigsburg, which returned to action June 7 after the season was shut down in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. Playing 13.1 minutes per game, Jackson shot 47.3 percent (26 of 55) from the field and made 66.7 percent (18 of 27) of his free throws.
Jackson, 24, averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 30 of 49 field goals in 16.8 minutes per game for Syntainics MBC.
