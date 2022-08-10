FRONT ROYAL — James Wood had all four of its scorers break 40 as the Colonels rolled to an easy 155-179 golf win over Brentsville at Shenandoah Valley Country Club on Wednesday.
Brayden Rockwell led James Wood with a 38 on the par-36 Red Nine. Teammates Drake Reese, Braeden Crawford and Zach Woskobunik each shot 39.
Brentsville’s Addison Butler earned medalist honors with a 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.