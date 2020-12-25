MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former Millbrook High School standout Nazeeh Johnson had an outstanding game in his final collegiate game at Marshall, but the Thundering Herd fell 17-10 against Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl on Friday.
Kevin Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to edge Marshall (7-3).
Johnson, a free safety, led the Marshall defense with 11 tackles. He also halted a Buffalo drive early in the fourth quarter with his fifth career interception. Johnson, who started as a walk-on player, finishes his career at Marshall with 235 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
Subbing for Jaret Patterson, the national leader in rushing yards per game, Marks carried 35 time for 138 yards for the Bulls (6-1) against one of the nation’s top run defenses.
Grant Wells took Marshall (7-3), which had rallied from a 10-0 deficit, to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright’s sack helped force a fourth-and-11 and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat.
Marks had 23 carries for 117 yards by halftime, though he was mostly shut down in the second half by a defense giving up just 88.9 rushing yards a game coming in. The Thundering Herd still held Buffalo to 155 rushing yards, half of its average.
Like Buffalo, Marshall wasn’t at full strength. Leading rusher Brenden Knox, C-USA defensive player of the year Tavante Beckett and starting right tackle Josh Ball opted out of the game.
