WOODSTOCK — Sherando's Emma Ahrens captured the individual title and James Wood dominated the girls' team competition in the ninth annual Central Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Led by Kate Konyar's runner-up finish, the Colonels placed all five of their runners among the Top 12 scorers in the team competition (some schools did not field full teams) and Top 13 overall.
James Wood totaled 38 team points, while Sherando (84) was second and Handley (106) took third in the 13-team meet. Clarke County (176) was sixth.
Ahrens covered the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 52 seconds as Konyar followed in 19:01.
In the boys' meet, James Wood's Ethan Pratt-Perez won the individual title and Handley dominated in a triumph over an 18-team field.
Led by runner-up Garrett Stickley, the Judges placed four runners in the Top 12 and totaled 57 points. James Wood (90) was second, while Clarke County (252) took 10th and Sherando (257) was 11th.
Pratt-Perez (15:59) was the lone finisher under 16 minutes on the three-mile course as Stickley (16:10) followed.
Girls' scoring finishers (with overall placing):
James Wood: 2. Konyar 19:01; 6. Jocelyn Kluge 20:01; 9. Queztali Angel-Perez 20:16; 12. Lillian Lovelace 20:32; 13. Sarah Moss 20:34.
Sherando: 1. Ahrens 18:59; 7. Eva Winston 20:10; 20. Cassidy Crittenden 21:29; 33. Ryleigh Combs 22:13; 37. Addy Wallin 22:24.
Handley: 8. Stephanie Truban 20:15; 14. Ella Warren 20:37; 30. Mia Kern 22:06; 32 Emma Fout 22:11; 39. Ellie Bessette 22:33
Clarke County: 10. Teya Starley 20:18; 41. Abigail Cochran 22:40; 49. Aubrey Wagner 23:45; 53. Miranda King 24:05; 55. Mia Wolf 24:02.
Boys' scoring finishers (with overall placing):
Handley: 2. Stickley 16:10; 4. Pierce Francis 16:27; 10. Elliott Redcay 16:58; 12. Will Pardue 17:12; 29. Will Thomas 18:07.57
James Wood: 1. Pratt-Perez 15:59; 5. Jacob Oliver 16:33; 25. Samuel Jackson 18:01; 28. Thomas Newman 18:07.01; 31. Landon Burdock 18:12.
Clarke County: 38. Jackson Ellis 18:30; 43. Matt Stroot 18:39; 49. Seth Brown 18:49; 54. Burns Beckett 18:54; 70. Luke LeMaster 19:15.
Sherando: 11. Ben Freilich 17:10; 27. Chris Walsh 18:06; 59. Jed Bell 18:59; 69: Adrian Banks 19:12; 95. David Johnston 20:29.
