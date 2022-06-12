WINCHESTER — Will Marcy's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Winchester Royals to a 6-4 victory against Staunton in the opening game of a Valley Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Royals (5-4) had built a 3-0 lead with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth and starter Jake Cohen had cruised through the first five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five.
But after a hit and a walk in the top of the sixth, Staunton's Joe Delossantos tied the game by blasting a three-run homer.
With one out in the bottom of the inning, Leighton David singled and John Maldanado Jr. walked to put two runners on. After a pitching change, Marcy belted Ryan Cook's first pitch for the game-winning homer.
David, with a triple in the fourth, and Will Long, with a single in the fifth, also drove in runs for the Royals in the seven-inning contest. Marcy had three of the Royals' eight hits and scored twice, while David added two hits.
Nicolas Rodriguez and Logan West had two hits each for the Braves (3-4). Michael Robertson added an RBI single in the top of the seventh.
Cohen improved to 2-0 on the season. Jackson Lyons got the last two outs for the save.
