CULPEPER — Julien Hagerman pumped in 30 points as Millbrook concluded its regular season with an 80-68 Class 4 Northwestern District boys' basketball victory against Culpeper County on Monday.
The top-seeded Pioneers (16-6, 12-2) will host No. 8 Sherando at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the district playoffs. Millbrook has already earned a Region 4C playoff berth for capturing the regular-season title.
Millbrook leaders: TJ Spain 17 points, 20 rebounds; Jordan Jackson 17 points, 8 rebounds; Tyson Stewart 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.