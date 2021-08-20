WINCHESTER — Longtime Millbrook High School boys’ tennis coach Mike Arney has decided not to renew his contract for the 2021-22 school year a news release from Frederick County Public Schools announced on Friday.
Arney led the Pioneers to a 122-75 record over his tenure, which included multiple appearances in regional play, the most recent in 2019.
“It has been a pleasure working as the Millbrook boys’ tennis coach since 2009,” Arney said in a news release. “One of the highlights of my career was seeing the team develop and grow into a competitive team that often made it to the regional tennis tournament. It also has been great seeing individual players not only compete in the regional tournament, but go on to play college tennis.”
“We appreciate all that Coach Arney has done for our tennis teams, Millbrook athletics and Millbrook High School,” Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said in the release. “He has been a valuable member of our coaching staff, a strong role model for our student-athletes and a very good friend.”
