FRONT ROYAL — Nick Gressley shot a 6-over 42 to lead the Millbrook golf team to a 182-207 win over Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual match on Monday at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
Gressley won by two shots over Sherando's Kadin Kasuboski (44).
Other Millbrook scorers: Jack Muldowney 46; Jack Hersey 47; Richie Pell 47.
Other Sherando scorers: Isaiah Doeden 51; David Johnston 55; Sophia Straightiff 57.
