WINCHESTER — Britt Miller, who led the Handley girls' soccer team to a pair of Class 4 Northwestern District titles as an interim head coach last season, has resigned that position according to a news release from the school on Wednesday.
Miller — a first-year assistant coach in 2018 — took over for John Lynch, who resigned one game into this past season after more than eight years in the program.
The Judges went on to a 15-4 record, setting a school mark for victories and won the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles. The Judges advanced to the Region 4C semifinals where they fell 6-2 against eventual state champion Woodgrove.
Miller earned Coach of the Year honors from The Winchester Star and the Northwestern District. Miller, who has children ages 10 and 8, will remain as a teacher in the Winchester Public School system.
"Coach Miller did an outstanding job leading the girls' soccer team this season and helped produce one of the most prolific teams in the program's history," Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said in the news release. "She provided excellent leadership to the team and helped mentor the athletes in the program. She is a remarkable coach, teacher and person. We are sad to see her leave but understand her family commitments come first."
"Coach Miller did a fantastic job with our girls' soccer program this season," Handley principal Mike Dufrene said in the release. "I was proud of how well our student-athletes responded from Day 1. I know it was a tough decision for her to step down as head coach, but fully understand her reasons why when it comes to family."
Handley immediately will begin a search for a new head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.